American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $159.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.39.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $203.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

