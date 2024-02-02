American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $17.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.07.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAL opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.