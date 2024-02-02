Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 369,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,438,895.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,032,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.