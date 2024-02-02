Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $159.28, but opened at $169.19. Amazon.com shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 28,318,727 shares trading hands.

The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

