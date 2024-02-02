Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

AMZN stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $161.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

