Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

