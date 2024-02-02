Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Amazon.com stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $161.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

