Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

