Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$24.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -514.29%.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
