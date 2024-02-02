Alliance Global Partners Comments on Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Curaleaf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $333.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

