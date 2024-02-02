Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Akerna Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ KERN opened at $0.33 on Friday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akerna Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 79.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 342.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.