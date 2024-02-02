Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Akerna Trading Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ KERN opened at $0.33 on Friday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.
