Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,522 shares of company stock worth $2,800,825 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

