AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Buys C$249,999.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Judy Goldring bought 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.44. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AGF.B. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

