Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

