Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.