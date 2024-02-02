Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ATGE traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 288,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,351. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $1,397,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

