ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 257,892 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,892 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 7.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vodafone Group Public worth $179,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

