Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 5,716 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

