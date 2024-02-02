Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $370.73 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

