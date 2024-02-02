AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.26

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.26 and last traded at $170.20, with a volume of 1009516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

