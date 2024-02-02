4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $798.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,428 shares of company stock worth $11,478,330 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 1,093,680 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.