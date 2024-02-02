39,608 Shares in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROVR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Rover Group Stock Performance

ROVR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $149,238.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,576.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $149,238.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,576.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares in the company, valued at $37,707,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,608 shares of company stock worth $7,959,767 over the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

