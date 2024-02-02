318,330 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 318,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,818,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,989. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.