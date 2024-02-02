2,978 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI opened at $583.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $587.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.82.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

