2,487 Shares in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of POSCO by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in POSCO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

