180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About 180 Life Sciences
