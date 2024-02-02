180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

About 180 Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

See Also

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.