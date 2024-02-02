170,058 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 31.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth about $7,036,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 73.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.