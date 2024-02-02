15,685 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,685 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Down 0.1 %
TGT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. 585,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $179.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
