1,528 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $198.44 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

