15,000 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $47.49 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $60.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

