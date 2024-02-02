14,464 Shares in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Bought by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Zura Bio stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Zura Bio Limited has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zura Bio Limited will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

