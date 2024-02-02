134,697 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 134,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,851,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNN traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.33. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $159.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

