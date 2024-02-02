133,002 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. SharkNinja accounts for about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000.

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SN traded up 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 53.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 49.10.

SharkNinja Announces Dividend

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 57.00.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

