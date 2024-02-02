11,897 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,098,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.09.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.4 %

LSTR opened at $191.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.25. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

