Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

