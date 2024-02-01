Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Decreased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.