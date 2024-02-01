Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 426,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 376,326 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.15.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $800.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
