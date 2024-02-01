Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 426,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 376,326 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.15.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $800.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Yalla Group by 3,564.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.