Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Emily Rollins Sells 1,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xometry stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $41.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xometry by 72.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

