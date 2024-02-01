Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

