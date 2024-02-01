Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

WYN stock opened at GBX 342.55 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of £78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.74 and a beta of 0.61. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 296.55 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 564 ($7.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.61) target price on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

