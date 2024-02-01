Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSM opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $212.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.26.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

