WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WYY stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

