WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 5.6 %
WYY stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
