Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.7 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to 13.00-15.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 184,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,860. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

