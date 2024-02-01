Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

