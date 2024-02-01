WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get WestRock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.