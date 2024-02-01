Westpark Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $338.51 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.76 and its 200 day moving average is $263.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,426 shares of company stock valued at $130,091,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,215,410,000 after buying an additional 304,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

