Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

WAL stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

