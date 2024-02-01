Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

WABC stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

