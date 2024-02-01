Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $60.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

