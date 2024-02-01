Wells Fargo & Company Boosts New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.88 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.28%.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 873,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 392,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,457,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 277,472 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

